Residents can learn more about tackling poverty at a roadshow in Peterborough.

Charity, Christian Aid, will bring the event to St Mary’s Church, Boongate on Saturday, March 16 between 2pm and 5pm.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The issue of climate change is so important because it is generally the poor who live in the areas at high risk from extreme weather caused by climate change, typhoons, landslides and floods.

“Large numbers live in these areas threatened by the effects of climate change, not by 2050, but now.”

For more information about the event, contact Matthew on 01733 26043