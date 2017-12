Have your say

Jack Hunt School in Netherton held its speech day on Monday evening.

The guest speaker was Claire Lomas, a woman who is paralysed from the chest down yet has completed some incredible challenges, such as finishing the London Marathon in 17 days, and the Great North Run in five days while pregnant, by using a bionic suit, which helps disabled people walk.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox and mayoress Cllr Judy Fox also attended the presentation evening.