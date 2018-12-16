Inspectors praise staff and pupils at Peterborough special school

Inspectors have praised teachers and pupils at a special school in Peterborough.

City of Peterborough Academy Special School (COPASS), sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust, received praise across the board during its latest Ofsted inspection, saying that its “ethos and expectations” to promote a warm and safe environment continues to develop and improve.

The school had been rated as good in its previous inspection, and the inspectors said it remained a good school.

From the moment pupils arrive in the morning, they are welcomed and the positive relationships with adults are “very evident.” Inspectors continued by stating that “pupils are happy in school” and that staff demonstrate enthusiasm and provide a “high level” of supervision. Safeguarding arrangements and procedures at the academy are also described as “strong”.

One parent stated, “I would give this school top marks” while another stated “the school is heading in the right direction and is improving”. COPASS was also commended for the work it has done to actively involve parents, including consulting about changing the name of the school. This news was received positively and COPASS is due to be re-named Medeshamstede Academy in January 2019.

Tracey Ydlibi, Principal of the school, said: “I am delighted with the latest Ofsted inspection. The report very clearly demonstrates the academy’s strong relationship with the local community. Our parents are as much involved in the academy as the teachers and pupils we serve.

“The rhetoric of improvement throughout the report very much represents what we are aiming to achieve at the academy. We are well on our journey to further improve the academy and I look forward to seeing what is next for us.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “I am very proud of Mrs Ydlibi and the team at COPASS. They have created a positive, happy and caring environment at the academy which really aims to help every pupil reach their full potential.

“The academy’s determination to further improve is clearly demonstrated in this report and as a Trust we will be there to support the team every step of the way.”