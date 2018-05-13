Huge expansion plans for Peterborough Islamic girls school

An Islamic girls school in Peterborough is hoping to massively expand in the coming years with plans to move to a larger site in the city centre.

Iqra Academy, which is currently based in Enterprise Way, Bretton, hopes to increase its secondary pupil numbers from 94 to 600 girls of all faiths.

The school also wants to open a boy’s secondary and a mixed primary school in the future,

Headteacher Dr Michael Wright said the school is exploring options to move by September this year, or at the earliest opportunity afterwards.

Iqra is also hoping to submit a bid to the Government to become a free school - a non-selection school which does not have to follow the national curriculum.

Dr Wright revealed the future plans after he and school teacher Tom Wright received national awards at the Association of Muslim Schools Annual Interfaith Education ceremony.

Dr Wright, who previously worked as an education adviser in Saudi Arabia, was recognised with the Headteacher Award while Mr Wright won the Health and Wellbeing Award for setting up a variety of school clubs and teams to promote physical activity.

Iqra is supported by the Thomas Deacon Education Trust. Its chief executive Julie Taylor described Dr Wright as “a man of commitment and professionalism” with “extensive knowledge.”

Dr Wright said he hoped national recognition would be “another stepping stone in supporting community integration in Peterborough.”