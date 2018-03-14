Headteacher to leave Peterborough secondary school

A headteacher of a Peterborough secondary school is set to leave.

James Scarrott, principal of Stanground Academy, will be leaving at the end of the end of the academic year after 17 years at the school in Peterborough Road.

The school said in a statement: “James has played a key role in the improvement of the school in recent years, with Ofsted last year rating it as ‘Good’.

“In last year’s GCSEs 62 per cent of students achieved a pass in English and 58 per cent achieved that in mathematics, while the A Level pass rate was close to 100 per cent.

“The academy is in a strong position to build on these improvements in coming years.”

Mr Scarrott said: “I would like to thank pupils, staff and parents and carers for the support they have given me during my time at the Stanground Academy.

“However, after 17 years I feel it is now time to move on. In this important time of transition I will continue to be committed to the students, the academy and its community in the coming months.”

Stanground Academy is part of Greenwood Academies Trust which has 32 academies educating more than 16,000 pupils across eight local authority areas in England.

The trust’s chief executive Wayne Norrie said: “It has been a pleasure working with James and we wish him all the best for the future. He has shown great leadership and commitment to the school.

“Stanground Academy is in a strong position to continue on its upward trajectory and the trust will be recruiting an excellent new principal able to do just that so that we can continue to provide an excellent education to our pupils.”