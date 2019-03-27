Headteacher absent from school in Peterborough

A headteacher at a secondary school in Peterborough is currently absent,

George Lewis, who became principal at Stanground Academy last September, is “away” the school said.

No further details on the absence, including how long it will be, have been disclosed despite questions from the Peterborough Telegraph.

Stanground Academy is sponsored by the Greenwood Academies Trust.

An academy spokesperson said: “The principal is currently away from the academy. As a trust we have been able to call upon the expertise of one of our most experienced members of staff, Peter Holyk, who will provide leadership support for the academy during this time.

“Peter previously served as principal of Nottingham Girls’ Academy and is a superb and highly experienced school leader with a long-standing track record of success within the trust.

“We can reassure parents, carers and staff that we will continue to focus on our priority of high standards in all areas of school life.”

