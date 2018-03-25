GCSE results ‘unacceptable’ says new Peterborough education chief

The new head of education in Peterborough has acknowledged that GCSE results were “unacceptable” despite hailing improvements in maths.

Peterborough fell down in the national rankings in the measures of Attainment 8 - which measures a pupil’s average grade across eight subjects - the “Basics” measure (GCSEs in both English and maths), and Progress 8, which measures how much progress a pupil has made since the start of secondary school.

Jonathan Lewis, who recently returned as service director for education at Peterborough City Council, told councillors he was delighted by the progress in maths, but when questioned on the city’s national rankings he said: “We are not here to be in that sort of position.

“That’s unacceptable for children and we need to work much harder.”

In Peterborough, nine of the 12 mainstream secondary schools are academies.