Former pupil returns as resident artist

Oundle School’s new “artist in residence” is a familiar face - former pupil, Georgie Mason.

Georgie, who took up the post in October, is an abstract landscape painter working mainly with oil and mixed media.

Georgie was an Art Scholar at Oundle and continued with art throughout her time at school after which she went on to do a foundation course. She studied English Literature and History of Art at Nottingham University but continued exhibiting and, since graduating in 2015, she has worked as a full-time artist.

Georgie commented: “It is great to be surrounded by people all day in such a big, open, well- lit space, with so many materials and inspiration all around me. Though it was initially strange being back, I have had an amazing time in what feels like home away from home.”