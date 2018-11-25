Final reports commissioned for new University of Peterborough ‘to get every aspect right’

The new University of Peterborough has taken a step closer to reality.

Members on the Skills Committee of Peterborough’s mayoral authority have commissioned two final reports.

One is a financial review outlining funding spent so far, and the other a review of technical partnerships in the project - those who will actually deliver the teaching packages - to confirm all are ‘fit for purpose’.

John Hill, director of business and skills at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “The delivery of a world class university is something that we are all new at, and so we have to get every aspect of what we do right first time.

“After 18 months of work it is sensible to pause for a moment, look at what we have achieved so far, and confirm that everything is on track for delivery of what we all hope will be a world class educational facility in Peterborough.”

Chairman Cllr John Holdich, who is also leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “This project is not just about the provision of nice buildings anymore, but finding a flexible structure to the education being offered so that when it is offered, it will be attractive to students faced with increasing competition from other universities across the country.”

Mr Hill confirmed the implications of Brexit have been considered “as much as possible”. He added: “Attracting EU and international students to Peterborough is just one of the challenges we face, which is why we must get the teaching packages offered absolutely right, first time.”

The two reports will be written in November/December. The final reports will be then available mid-January.

The university’s campus is due to be built in Bishop’s Road and open in 2022.