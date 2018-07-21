End of term success for ‘Good’ school

A primary school has signed off for the summer in style after being rated as ‘Good’ in their latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors said the Stanground St John’s Primary School - which is run by the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust (DEMAT) - had improved in many ways over the three years since it was last inspected.

All areas of the school – leadership and management, the quality of teaching, the behaviour of pupils, outcomes and Early Years – were rated as Good.

The quality of teaching was highlighted during the visit, while the senior leadership team was also singled out for praise in the report.

Headteacher Sally Williams said: “We are delighted to be acknowledged as a securely Good school, with committed staff and wonderful pupils. “We continue with our mission to aspire, empower and excel.”

Although rated ‘Good’ overall, the school was encouraged to improve the effectiveness of governance, and develop the role of subject leaders by the inspectors.