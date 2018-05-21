Emails on primary school with invalid SATs results redacted after Freedom of Information request

Communication about a city primary school which had some of its SATs results declared invalid due to maladministration has been heavily redacted.

The Peterborough Telegraph requested that Peterborough City Council release all internal and external communication, and documents, on Eye C of E Primary School which had last year’s results in English grammar, punctuation and spelling annulled.

Part of the response to the PT's FOI request

The Freedom of Information (FOI) request was answered shortly before the PT’s deadline yesterday, almost two weeks after the time by which the council by law had to respond. Eye Primary is a council-maintained school, but emails sent from the school to the council have not been included in the FOI response. The council said it did not have permission to release the emails and that the PT should contact the school directly. Eye Primary finished top of the SATs tables in Peterborough last year.

The FOI response includes several redacted emails.

One of the published emails is written by Nick Beech, senior schools standards and effectiveness adviser at the council, on February 1. It is addressed to ‘Jason’ and states: “Yes indeed, this is not the outcome anyone wanted. I think you are wise to seek the support and guidance of your union on this one, they may have some sort of experience of this from previous cases.”

It adds later on: “It is inevitable I think that the school will receive an unannounced visit during KS2 test week.”

Another email from Gary Perkins, assistant director for education, sent to the school’s chair of governors Andy Goodsell on March 27, says the governors have concluded their own investigation.

The email also asks why a letter sent to parents had not included suggested amendments. To view the FOI visit: https://pcc.secure.force.com/SitePublishedDetailStyled?id=CRN1804433584.

FACTFILE

Parents received a letter from the school in March this year saying the results in English grammar, punctuation and spelling had been annulled.

The letter followed an investigation by the Standards and Testing Agency and Peterborough City Council.

Neither the school, council nor the STA have confirmed what the maladministration was.

Ninety-four per cent of Year 6 pupils at the school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths last year.