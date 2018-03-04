‘Disappointing’ Peterborough GCSE results to be discussed

Peterborough’s GCSE results are due to be discussed after the city fell further behind the national average.

Members of Peterborough City Council’s Children and Education Scrutiny Committee will in a fortnight debate last summer’s results, which saw the city come below the national average in measures of Attainment 8, GCSE passes in both English and maths (Basics) and Progress 8.

Attainment 8 measures a pupil’s average grade across eight subjects while Progress 8 measures how much progress a pupil has made since the start of secondary school.

In Progress 8, Peterborough received a score of -0.07 in 2017, compared to the national average score of 0. In Attainment 8 the gap grew from 1.6 in 2016 to 2.5 in 2017, and in Basics it grew from 4.3 to 4.7.

In Progress 8 the city is ranked 87th out of 152 authorities, 147th for Attainment 8 and 134th for Basics.

The council said results in 2016 and 2017 are not comparable but that it was “disappointed” to see the latest results.

In Peterborough, nine of the 12 mainstream secondary schools are academies.

The council’s cabinet member for education is Cllr Lynne Ayres, who took over from Cllr John Holdich nine months ago.