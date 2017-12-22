Delight for special school

A special school has been given a special boost after being given a good Ofsted report by inspectors.

Nenegate School in Peterborough has been celebrating after receiving the improved report.

While at the last inspection the school had also been rated as good, head teacher Ruth O’Sullivan said the latest review had been an improved report.

She said: “We are all delighted with the report - even though we have remained good, it has been much improved, and now we are looking at getting outstanding next time.

“I think I was most pleased with the way the inspectors ‘got’ what we do here. As a special school, you don’t always know if the inspectors will understand what you are doing, but they really did.”

Inspectors praised staff at the school, saying: “Leaders have worked tirelessly to drive improvements.

“Staff work well together to help pupils socially and academically.”

Mrs O’Sullivan added: “This report is down to the whole school community. The inspectors spoke to parents, and we were delighted with the feedback we got on how they see the school, and what we do.”

Mrs O’Sullivan and her staff were given a few pointers on how to improve further, including around attendance of pupils - which inspectors acknowledged the school had done a lot of work to improve - and making school data available to interested parties.

She said: “We do everything we can with the attendance, but inspectors have acknowledged it is a challenge with the pupils we have.

“We are also going to be doing work to make data more accessible to parents and governors at the school so they can understand the information more easily.”