Could you inspire youngsters and teach?

A teacher is encouraging residents to find out about the rewards and opportunities the career offers by attending the Train to Teach roadshow.

The roadshow will visit the Holiday Inn West hotel in Thorpe Road, Peterborough on Wednesday January 31 between 4.30pm and 8pm.

Philip Dubois, a mathematics teacher at Neale-Wade Academy in March, is backing the annual Get Into Teaching campaign, aimed at encouraging more graduates to teach.

He said: ““I love being a teacher and I want to encourage more people to consider it as a future career.

He added: “As a teacher, you use your creativity to bring the subject you love to life and get pupils inspired by it.

“You help young people to fulfil their potential and realise their ambitions.”

For more information visit: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call 0800 389 2500.