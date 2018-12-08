Co-op donation boost for primary school

Break time for pupils at Werrington Primary School in Amberley Slope is about to become more fun - thanks to a £2,162 donation from the local Co-op store.

The Co-op store at The Loxley Centre invited representatives of a number of groups as it celebrated its latest payouts from its Local Community Fund.

PTA member Jane Squirrell said: “The Co-op’s Community Fund has made a huge boost to PTA’S fundraising for the year. The money raised will go towards improving the playground facilities at the school.

“We can’t thank enough Co-op members and the staff at our local Co-op at The Loxley Centre for all their support over this past year.”

Cheques were also presented to William Law Primary School Association and Paston Scout Group.