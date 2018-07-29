Classroom works start

Vital £2 million improvements work which will see new classrooms added to a school have started.

Following a long campaign to gain additional funding, the Sawtry Academy will be making essential improvements in two phases, which will dramatically improve the students teaching environment.

The first phase will see the construction of a new teaching block to include 18 new classrooms, with a second phase commencing when additional funding has been secured. The second phase will allow refurbishment work to take place on the rest of the school, including replacement of old windows and doors.

Ground work started last week, when North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailsh Vara joined Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) representatives including Principal Sarah Wilson to commence phase one of the improvements.

Mr Vara said: “It is great to see the development finally getting started, after years of hard work from principal Sarah Wilson, the academy trust and local Councillor Simon Bywater.

“All of this would not have been possible without their hard work and determination along with the generous funding from the Children and Young Persons committee of £2 million towards the redevelopments.

“This new building will give the children hope and enormous pride in their school, which will allow them to prosper in their education.”