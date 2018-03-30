Clarification on latest plans for university

Last week the Peterborough Telegraph reported that £9.5 million student accommodation for the new University of Peterborough was set to be agreed at yesterday’s meeting of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

This report was based on a report to the combined agenda entitled ‘University of Peterborough - Interim Accommodation Options’ and from a conversation with Cllr John Holdich, a deputy mayor of the combined authority and the leader of Peterborough City Council.

Following a further conversation with Cllr Holdich following publication we accept that there was a misunderstanding and that the £9.5 million refers to interim teaching and student facilities and not accommodation.

Cllr Holdich also said the position re student accommodation on the site is currently unclear.

We apologise for the misunderstanding.