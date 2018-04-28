City primary remains ‘Good’ says Ofsted

A Peterborough primary school continues to be ‘Good’ according to Ofsted.

The latest inspection at The Beeches Primary School in Beech Avenue, Millfield, found that “the leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.”

The school’s staff and governors are said to “embrace the multicultural nature of the school,” while the primary was judged to be a “welcoming place for all learners.”

The Ofsted report also stated that: “Pupils are well cared for and happy within a safe and nurturing environment,” but attainment in reading, writing and maths at the end of Key Stages 1 and 2 is said to be too low.

It added: “Evidence indicates that pupils who start at the school in the early years and Key Stage 1 show higher attainment by the end of Year 6.

“The characteristics and the high mobility of pupils impact on the outcomes of statutory assessments for attainment.”

Beeches headteacher Tim Smith said: “We were delighted with the outcome of the recent Ofsted inspection.

“I believe the report is typical of our daily work and what happens in our school.”