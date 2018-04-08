City primary is still ‘Good’

A city primary school remains ‘Good’ according to Ofsted.

Sacred Heart RC Primary School in Tollgate, Bretton, retained its rating after inspectors said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school.” The East Anglia Diocesan Schools’ Service has also praised the school for pupil progress in Religious Education after visiting.

Headteacher Mark Cooper said: “Both our Ofsted report and Diocesan monitoring visit report have come about as a result of the hard work and dedication our staff have shown each and every day.

“We are delighted with the findings which show that we are continuing to strive for, and achieve, the best for all our children.

“Our children, parents, staff, governors and parish have a school they can be very proud of and we look forward to further building on this in the coming months and years as we move on our journey to ‘Outstanding’.”