Christmas hampers from school in Peterborough help those in need

Throughout December pupils at Thomas Deacon Academy in Queen’s Gardens produced festive hampers to help those in need at Christmas.

The pupils decorated boxes gifted by 3 Ways Transport as donations came flooding in, with the end result being 68 charity hampers forming an amazing display around the academy’s Christmas tree.

Representatives from the Peterborough Foyer, New Haven homeless shelter, Peterborough Soup Kitchen and Age UK visited the academy, with hampers then being distributed by staff and pupils.

Ian Davison, head of Sandown House, said: “As a result of all of their efforts a real difference was made to the lives of people in our wider community this Christmas.”