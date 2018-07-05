Celebrations as Peterborough primary school retains good rating

Pupils, teachers, staff and governors at aPeterborough primary school are celebrating after achieving another good Ofsted inspection.

Highlees Primary School in Ashton Road, Westwood, received the good news this week following a visit from inspectors back in June.

It is the second time in three years that the school, which is run by the Elliot Foundation Academies Trust and supported by Peterborough City Council, has achieved a good ranking.

Hugh Greenway, chief executive of the Elliot Foundation Academies Trust, said: "We are immensely proud of Emma Ward (executive principal), Jo Stroud (head of school) and all the staff and pupils at Highlees School.

"This is the 22nd Ofsted inspection of schools in the Trust without dropping a single grade. It proves what can be achieved when you create a supportive environment for children, teachers and schools."

Elaine Hedgecock, chair of the school's governors, added: "We are a big primary school with over 400 pupils. Maintaining high standards is a challenge, which is why we are so delighted with this report. We will continue to work to drive forward improvements.

"The school is very diverse, but the inspectors highlighted that it maintains a community feel with a real sense of belonging among pupils and staff and that is an aspect which we are extremely proud of."

While the school was graded as good overall, staff were given areas to improve to make the jump to an outstanding rating.

Inspectors said the school should 'accelerate pupils’ progress and raise standards in reading, writing and mathematics by ensuring that pupils, including the most able, are consistently set work which challenges and stretches them to achieve as well as they can.' and 'ensure that the recently introduced assessment systems for tracking the progress of pupils in foundation subjects are firmly in place so that any underachievement is quickly addressed and pupils achieve well across a wide range of subjects."

However, Jonathan Lewis, service director for education at Peterborough City Council, said the Ofsted report was a good achievement for the school. he said: "This is fantastic news and I would like to congratulate everyone at the school.

"Staying at a 'Good' grade is testament to the hard work of all our staff, teachers and children."

The Ofsted report praised the school's directors for 'strong and determined leadership' which has lead to improvements in the quality of teaching and outcomes for pupils.

The school's executive principal, head of school and other senior leaders were praised as 'ambitious and committed to improving the life chances of all pupils'.

Pupils were also commended for behaving well, respecting each other and being proud of the school, which was described as a 'positive, happy place where pupils learn and develop well'.

The full Ofsted report can be viewed here: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/inspection-reports/find-inspection-report/provider/ELS/139930