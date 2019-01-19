Celebrations as city primary’s progress noted by inspectors

Staff are celebrating at a Peterborough primary school after it was rated as ‘Good’ across the board - less than three years after being told it required improvement.

Ormiston Meadows Academy staff were given the boost following the latest inspection.

The report recognised how leaders have driven improvement in outcomes for pupils, resulting in pupils making strong progress from all starting points and achievement improving “consistently” since the last inspection to “the highest outcomes yet in 2018”.

The academy was also commended for its work to bridge the gap in outcomes, with the effective use of additional funding to ensure “differences between the progress of disadvantaged pupils and other pupils are reducing.”

Earlier this month, league tables showed the school was the best in the city for progress made by pupils during their time at the school.

Jean Watt, Principal at Ormiston Meadows Academy, said work would continue to improve the school even further.

She said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised our progress with a Good rating in all categories.

“The report, and the rating, is a real testament to the hard work of the entire school community, from our hard-working students and committed staff members and parents, to our supportive sponsor, Ormiston Academies Trust.

“We will be continuing to work hard to build on our success, and on the fantastic results achieved this summer.

“We look forward to entering this new and exciting chapter for Ormiston Meadows Academy, as we endeavour to provide all our pupils with the highest quality education and opportunities possible, in order for them to fulfil their potential.”

Nick Hudson, CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, which runs the school, said: “This is a well-deserved achievement for Ormiston Meadows Academy and I am thrilled that their continued improvement has been confirmed in today’s report.

“We look forward to supporting the school as it continues to be a high-performing academy of choice in the community and as it continues to build positively on its achievements to date.”