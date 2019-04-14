CBeebies star helps pupils plant new trees

Green-fingered youngsters were able to get out in the garden and plant trees with help from a CBeebies star.

Presenter Jess French joined pupils from Leighton Primary School to plant 12 trees, supplied by Octopus Energy, to promote cleaner air and a greener environment in the local community.

Jess French with children at Leighton Primary School

Hayley Sutton, headteacher at Leighton Primary School, says: “The tree project is wonderful for our school to be part of, giving the children the opportunity to learn more about the environment and the role they play in it. Our Junior Leadership Team is going to be responsible for looking after the trees in their early years and working with the school community to promote the positive impact that the

trees make as they grow.”