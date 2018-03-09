Bike it like Anna

Have your say

Author, cyclist and environmentalist Anna Hughes visited Longthorpe Primary School which was one of four winners of a competition to design a bike wreath.

The Bike It team from sustainable transport charity Sustrans helped gather the entries, with Travel Choice deciding the winners.

Julie Gillies from the school said: “Anna shared her passion for cycling and told stories of her adventures in an assembly during Storytelling Week in February.”

Gemma Hughes from Sustrans also visited the school on the same day as Anna.

Bike It officers work with schools and run sessions with parents, pupils and staff. These include time spent learning to ride a bike, bike mechanics and road safety assemblies.