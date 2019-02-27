Become a Reading Buddy at Peterborough schools

Peterborough schools are looking for Reading Buddies to come and help children improve their literacy.

A Reading Buddy is a volunteer who reads with children regularly on a one-to-one basis, helping to develop their enjoyment of books.

The volunteers only need to commit to an hour each week for at least one school term. No previous experience is necessary as training will be given.

The next Reading Buddy training session will now take place on Wednesday, March 13 in the Reception Room at the Town Hall in Bridge Street from 9am to noon.

To book your place, email: schooleffectivenessadmin@peterborough.gov.uk.