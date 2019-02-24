Bake-off to transform Peterborough pre-school’s book corner

Have your say

Children at Barnack Pre-School had five chances to win a yummy cake this week as part of a special fundraiser.

The Barnack Pre-School Bake-off is just one of a number of events being organised to raise money to revamp the book corner.

Five parents kindly donated homemade cakes and other parents bought raffle tickets for the chance to win one.

The book corner is being transformed into a fantasy garden with rainbows, clouds, toadstool cushions and new child-friendly bookcases, which costs several hundred pounds.

Manager Kirsty Adams said: “We want the book corner to be a special place for our children to inspire a real love of reading and books.” To donate, contact Kirsty at barnackpreschool@hotmail.co.uk or call 01780 749355.