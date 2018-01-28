Artist gives school a new look

City of Peterborough Academy Special School is enjoying a fresh look after bringing in a top artist to work with pupils and create a dazzling new reception area.

The school invited mixed media and movement artist Usha Mahenthiralingam to work with pupils over the course of last term to design a large piece of artwork for the reception area.

Pupils from City of Peterborough Academy Special School with their artwork in the reception area. EMN-180123-174228009

The idea came from Head of School Laura Ives, who said: “We wanted the children and the whole school community to enjoy something lively and inspirational in the entrance, setting them up for the day when they first arrive.”