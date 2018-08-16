Advice given for Peterborough teenagers after receiving A-Level results

Thousands of nervous teenagers will receive their A-Levels results today heralding the next stage of their lives.

From this morning, the now former pupils will find out either online or at their school how they have done after completing their secondary education.

Hopefully, everybody who took exams will get the results that they were looking for, but if not there is plenty of help available for them in Peterborough.

Young people who are unsure of their next steps following their A-Levels results can get advice from the Youth Access Hub at City College Peterborough in Brook Street.

In the hub young people can speak to careers advisers from Peterborough City Council, City College Peterborough and a range of other providers about their options.

The hub is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout August from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Young people can drop in or call 01733 864500 to book an appointment or 01733 293897 during the hub’s opening hours.

Any young person who is ready to study for an apprenticeship can find out a lot more about what they entail by searching a website managed by The Skills Service at www.theskillsservice.co.uk/stand-out/.

You can also find out through the website about the many other opportunities available, as well as volunteering roles and post-16 study options.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for education at the city council, said: “Young people will have worked extremely hard towards their A-Levels or equivalent and they should be very proud of their achievements.

“Regardless of the grades they achieve it’s important young people remember there is plenty of support and advice available, whether they decide to go straight into employment or continue learning at college or university.

“Making decisions on what training, education and, ultimately, which career to pursue can be daunting for young people. Experts are on hand to provide support and impartial advice to help young people make the best decision for their future.”

The Peterborough Telegraph will tomorrow be covering the results from every secondary school in Peterborough, as well as many just outside the city.

To find out how the schools have done visit www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk.

There will also be a full round-up of the results from our schools, and reaction, in next week’s paper.

Advice from UCAS on what do next

UCAS has issued advice for teenagers who are looking to go to university who may not have received the results they needed.

The UCAS website states: “You might get a place on either your firm or insurance choice, depending how well your exams go.

“You might be offered an alternative by the university/college – a ‘changed course offer’ (which you’ll need to accept or decline).

“You might not get a place, but you can search through our Clearing service to see what courses still have vacancies.

“If no decisions are showing, give your universities or colleges a call to find out more.”

For more information visit https://www.ucas.com/undergraduate/results-confirmation-and-clearing/ucas-undergraduate-results.