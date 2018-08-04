Adult education devolved

More responsibility to deliver adult education is to be devolved to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) once new legislation in Parliament is approved.

Dr Stephen Rosevear, interim director of skills and education at the authority, which is headed by metro mayor James Palmer, presented a report at last week’s meeting.

He said: “CPCA will have the freedom to set and develop sustainable local priorities whilst still being subject to the statutory duties of the Secretary of State.

“In principle what this means is that CPCA will be able to engage local industry much more actively with the skills system to create a more responsive, dynamic skills offer that adapts and focuses on what local industry requires.”

Board member Cllr Steve Count said: “I welcome this programme with open arms and am more than happy to see that we are almost there in terms of readiness for this project to roll out.

“This is a chance for CPCA to show central government that we can handle a project of this nature and complexity, and not only can we handle it but that we will get it right.

“The result will be a much better partnership between our educators, local industry and the education provision process, and the long-term result will be better jobs and better industry in this region.

“This is a step in the right direction for CPCA, and I say let’s crack on and prove what a good job we can make of it.”