Academy remains ‘Good’

A Peterborough secondary school has retained its ‘Good’ rating after an inspection by Ofsted.

Nene Park Academy in Oundle Road was praised for its “strong and passionate leadership” following last month’s inspection.

It was also noted that “pupils comment on the strength of teaching at the school, while parents are also very positive about the quality of education that their children receive.”

The academy is run by theCambridge Meridian Academies Trust.

Principal Steve Howard said: “The result of this short inspection reflects the continued hard work of the trust, academy councillors, teachers, pupils and parents at the academy.

“At Nene Park Academy we strive to know and support every student to enjoy and achieve in their education and I am delighted that Ofsted recognise that we do just that.

“We are looking forward to the expansion of our school building being completed in September 2018, which will allow us to provide many more local children with the high-quality education they deserve.”