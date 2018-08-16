A-LEVEL RESULTS: The King’s School in Peterborough

The headteacher at The King’s (The Cathedral) School, Darren Ayling, said that he was “absolutely thrilled” by his pupils results this year.

More than 64 per cent of all grades were A*-B.

The King's School EMN-180322-140508009

Mr Ayling said: “These are amongst the best results the school has seen for the last 10 years. Our students and staff have had a huge amount with which to contend this year and I am delighted by the way everyone has responded to the challenges of the reformed A-Levels.

“It speaks volumes for the professionalism of our staff, the hard work of our students and the invaluable support they have been given by their parents.

“Over 64% of all grades were graded A*-B but today we celebrate each and every grade for which our students have worked - their commitment and resilience this year has been quite extraordinary.

“We wish all of the members of The King’s School family every happiness and success in the next phase of their studies and wider professional lives. Congratulations to one and all.”