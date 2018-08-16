A LEVEL RESULTS: Stanground Academy in Peterborough

Stanground Academy is celebrating another year of strong results from its students.

More than half of the sixth form pupils will go on to university, after 30 per cent of youngsters scored at least one top grade in their exams.

Pupils at Stanground Academy

“I am immensely proud of the achievements of our students” said George Lewis, Principal of Stanground Academy. “Despite significant changes to the A-level and vocational courses undertaken by our students this year we have seen another set of great results. The hard work put in by the staff and the students has really paid off and I wish all our students the very best of luck in their exciting futures.”

Students who performed particularly well included Jessica Penny, who secured A in history, A in sociology and B in psychology and Megan Sims who secured A in further maths, B in maths, B in physical education and a distinction in business studies.

Yvonne Bowen, Chair of the Academy Advisory Council, added: “I am delighted with the outcomes for our students but also recognise the amazing opportunities students at Stanground Academy have to develop their character. Over 60 per cent of students will be taking up places on university courses and I know they will be well prepared for their next steps.”