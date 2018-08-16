A-LEVEL RESULTS: Stamford Endowed Schools

Pupils at Stamford Endowed Schools received A*-C in 82.7 per cent of their exams, with 34.9% being grades A* or A.

Thirty-three pupils gained at least three A grades or higher with many gaining places at the country’s top universities, or embarking upon their chosen career paths after school.

Pupils taking exams

Overall, 99.1 per cent of exams were passed.

Will Phelan, principal of the Stamford Endowed Schools, said, “I am absolutely delighted for our Stamfordians. Overall these were a tremendous set of results with many individuals exceeding expectations.

“They are testament to the hard work of our students and their teachers, supported by their families. When aligned with some breathtaking drama productions, stunning music performances, a culture of participation and excellence in sport and 25 Gold Duke of Edinburgh awards, these results certainly shine even brighter.

“This year many more students were marked only on end of session examinations rather than through coursework or modular work as has happened since 2000. This added greater pressure but our sixth formers were more than up to the task.

“Individually there have been many success stories of students whose hard work has resulted in outstanding results, many surpassing their predications. Many congratulations and good luck to all.”

In a joint statement the heads of Stamford School and Stamford High School, Nick Gallop and Vicky Buckman, added, “We are incredibly proud of this year’s results which are a true reflection of the hard work that has taken place.

“This is an outstanding year group and they have made the most of all the opportunities and support offered to them. These Stamfordians can look forward to exciting futures and we wish them well.”