A LEVEL RESULTS: St John Fisher School in Peterborough

Students at St John Fisher are celebrating after receiving excellent A level and Level 3 BTEC results this morning.

The school saw a 99 per cent pass rate, with 93 per cent of students left the school with passes in three or more subjects.

Among the top students were Carmen Gaywood with A*/A/B/B, Sandra Strug with A*/Dist*/Dist* and Baradost Ali with Dist*/Dist*/Dist.

Every grade was A*-B or equivalent in Art, Economics, ICT, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Headteacher Sean Hayes said: “We are delighted with these excellent results, which reflect the hard work of the students and their teachers.

“The results are generally in line with expectations and few of the surprises that had been mooted nationally for the new courses have been apparent.

“We believe that most of the students that intend to proceed to university have secured their place. Over a third of these had received unconditional offers this year, a concern that has been raised nationally. In most cases our students have still achieved their target grades but it is rather concerning that they did not need to do so in order to confirm their place. A small number are beginning apprenticeships or taking a gap year. I would like to congratulate them all and with them all the best with whatever they have chosen to do next.”