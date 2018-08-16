A LEVEL RESULTS: Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey

The principal at Sir Harry Smith Community College spoke of her pride as students picked up their A Level results.

At A Level 70 per cent of entries were awarded A*-C grades, 36 per cent of entries were awarded A*-B grades and 16 per cent of entries were awarded A* or A grades.

Sir Harry Smith Community College Whittlesey EMN-160629-131917009

For vocational qualifications, 100 per cent of entries were awarded a Distinction* (D*) to Pass grade, with 91 per cent being awarded a Distinction* to Merit.

Principal Dawn White said: “This is a superb and very well deserved achievement and reflects the exceptional efforts of both our students and staff. This is especially pleasing considering the vast majority of these students completed the new reformed A Levels which now include refreshed content with greater input to universities, AS results no longer counting towards an A Level and linear assessments with A Levels being assessed at the end of the two years of study.

“I would like to congratulate all of our students who have worked extremely hard this year to achieve this level of success. I would also like to thank all of our staff for their continued and unwavering hard work and commitment to ensuring the very best outcomes for all of our students.”