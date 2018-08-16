A-LEVEL RESULTS: Sawtry Village Academy

Have your say

At Sawtry Village Academy 99 per cent of exams were passed with 47 per cent of pupils achieving the highest A*-B grades.

More than three-quarters of all results, 79 per cent, were graded at C and above.

Sawtry Village Academy

According to the school the following subjects achieved outstanding results;

Applied Science 94% A*-B

Chemistry 50% A*-B

Children’s Play, Learning and Development 67% A*-B

Financial Diploma 85% A*-B

Fine Art 55% A*-B

Food Technology 50% A*-B

Health and Social Care 88% A*-B

Information Technology 88% A*-B

Mathematics 67% A*-B

Physical Education 50% A*-B

Physics 50% A*-B

Sociology 100% A*-B

Textiles 75% A*-B

Sarah Wilson, principal of Sawtry Village Academy, said: “This excellent set of results reflects the hard work and dedication of both our students and staff and verifies our ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted grade for our Post 16 provision.

“We are incredibly proud of our students, the majority of whom have achieved their first-choice place at university. We wish all our students the very best in the future.”

Notably high performances included Connor Parnell, who achieved A* in physical education, A in mathematics and A in business.

Alessio Russo achieved an A* in physical education, A in geography and an A in English language and literature.

Eleanor Venn achieved an A in chemistry, A in physics and an A in mathematics.

Tomas Walters (Sawtry Village Academy head boy) achieved an A* in mathematics, A in chemistry and an A in physics.

George Lankfer achieved an A* mathematics, A*, A* in applied science and a Distinction in IT.

Natasha Girardot achieved A*, A*, A in children’s play, learning and development.