A-LEVEL RESULTS: Queen Katharine Academy in Peterborough

Queen Katharine Academy has recorded its highest ever A-Level scores.

Ninety-eight per cent of pupils passed their Post-16 qualifications, with almost three-quarters of grades being the A*-C (or equivalent) grades.

Pupils at Queen Katharine Academy receiving their results

In previous years the academy has offered many vocational Post-16 courses. However, this year the sixth form predominantly focused on A-Level courses and the academy recorded its highest number of A*, A and B grades.

Seventy-four per cent of all A-Level course grades were A*-C grades, and 43 per cent returned the highest A*, A or B grades.

Queen Katharine Academy was in the top 10 per cent of schools in the country for A-Level Progress in 2017 and ranked the second highest performing sixth form in Peterborough.

Damon Lewis, director of Sixth Form at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “We are delighted to celebrate further improvements again this year on last year’s record-breaking A-Level results.

Pupils at Queen Katharine Academy receiving their results

“The percentage of students achieving A*-B in their A-Levels has increased by 12 percentage points to 43 per cent and this is the fourth year in a row this headline figure has improved. We have more than doubled the number of students gaining the top grades at our academy.

“As a result of this we are expecting the highest proportion of students (75 per cent) from our sixth form to secure a place at their chosen universities this September.

“We are incredibly proud of the students’ outcomes - the rapid progress they have made from their starting points and the excellent destinations they have now secured.”

Lynn Mayes, head of school at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “These results are testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and staff and the excellent support we receive from parents and are a true reflection of what can be achieved here at Queen Katharine Academy.”

Students Zsolt Trenka, Amber Boreham, Viktorija Saviciute, Cristiano Jepson, India Kaur Singh and Hamza Idrees were among the highest achievers.

Zsolt achieved the top grades in IT and engineering as well as an A in economics, an A in the extended project and a B in business – securing a place to study economics at Coventry University.

Amber achieved a Distinction* in Science and A*, A*, A* in health and social care. She has secured herself a place to study midwifery at the University of East Anglia.

Viktorija achieved an A in economics, A in history, B in English literature and B in psychology – securing a place to study history at Durham University.

Cristiano achieved an A in media, an A in film, a B in English literature, securing a place to study television production at Bournemouth University.

India achieved two Distinctions in music, an A in economics and a B in sociology – securing a place to study economics at the University of Hull.

Hamza achieved a Distinction* in business studies an A in economics and a B in travel and tourism. He will be taking a year out before going to read economics at university.