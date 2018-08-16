A LEVEL RESULTS: Oundle School

There were cheers as Oundle School pupils opened their A Level results today, with remarkable successes across the board.

A total of 22 per cent of grades were at A* and 58 per cent were A* to A. More than 10 per cent of the pupils in the year group secured at least three A* grades or equivalent, of whom Chingis Idrissov, Rebecca Siddall, Kadi Sun, Arthur Thomson, Samuel To and Kimi Xie achieved four A* or equivalent. Over a third of the year group achieved straight As or better.

Oundle School

Head of Oundle School, Sarah Kerr-Dineen commented, “These are impressive results from a strong group of pupils who made the most of everything within and beyond the classroom: I am very proud of them.”

The School prepares pupils in thirty different subjects, ten of which follow the Cambridge Pre-U programme. Nearly a third - 29 per cent - of Pre-U entries achieved D1 and D2 grades, the equivalent of A* at A level. D1, which identifies the highest-performing pupils, formed 10% of all Pre-U grades awarded.

Performance was strong across all subjects: notable success came in Chemistry, Greek, History, Italian, Further Mathematics, Latin, Mandarin Chinese, Physics and Russian, where 33% or more of all candidates secured A* grades or equivalent.

Pupils are now celebrating securing their university places, including 18 pupils who have achieved their offers for Cambridge or Oxford entry, as well as those at leading international universities in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Europe and South-East Asia.