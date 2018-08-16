A Level Results: Ormiston Bushfield Academy in Peterborough

There was more success for pupils at Ormiston Bushfield Academy with youngsters posting good grades in their A Levels.

Overall about two-thirds (65 per cent) of the A level entries achieved a grade A* to C and an impressive 62 per cent of vocational entries achieved either a Distinction or Distinction*, reflective of Bushfield’s excellent vocational, as well as academic, offer.

Ormiston Bushfield Academy

The academy saw success across a range of subjects, maintaining its reputation as a place of academic excellence within the city. 100 per cent of English and Film Studies entries, and 83 per cent of maths exam entries achieved A* to C grades.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal of Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said: “I am extremely proud of all our students’ results, which will enable them to progress to the next stage of their lives – whether that is to a leading university, an Apprenticeship or into good jobs.

“The most important thing is that they have been given the opportunity to achieve their full potential. This achievement illustrates our academy’s high aspirations and cements our position as a centre of excellence in the city. I’d like to congratulate the students and staff for all their hard work.”

Some of the Academy’s top successes include: Jenny Hutchins, who achieved an impressive A, A, Distinction* and will pursue her love of visual arts at Norwich University of the Arts; Head Girl, Laura Clark, achieved A*, A and C and is progressing to read Film Studies at Leeds University and Head Boy, Ben Laughton, who achieved A,B and C, will be attending Sheffield University to study Economics.

Haseena Manji, Head of Sixth Form at the Academy, said: “Once again our students and staff have been rewarded for their hard work and effort throughout the year. Our students receive the highest standards of teaching and support to help them succeed and progress on to university or employment.”

Nick Hudson, CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students, staff and the whole school community at Ormiston Bushfield Academy on these excellent results, which are testament to their hard work and determination.

“As a trust, it is our absolute priority to ensure that every student has the opportunity to fulfil their potential and the skills to succeed whether going on to study at a leading university or entering the world of work. We look forward to working with the academy to build on these achievements.”