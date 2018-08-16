A-LEVEL RESULTS: Nene Park Academy in Peterborough

Just under a quarter of all A-Level grades at Nene Park Academy were A* to B with 95 per cent of pupils achieving A* to E grade passes.

Ali Farahat achieved two A*s in maths and further maths and an A in physics.

Nene Park Academy

As a result the highest number of pupils ever at the academy will be going on to attend university this year, with most attending their first-place choice.

Top performing subjects included English literature with 77 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C grades, and history, with 72 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C grades.

Steve Howard, principal of Nene Park Academy, said: “Our results are excellent this year, particularly after the well-publicised changes to the examination system which have created a more challenging assessment process for our students.

“The results are a real testament to how hard our staff and students have been working over the last two years in preparation for these changes and I want to congratulate them on their success.

“On behalf of all at Nene Park Academy I would like to wish our students the best of luck with their future careers and in their new challenges.”