A LEVEL RESULTS: Hampton College in Peterborough

Records were broken at Hampton College as pupils posted the school’s best ever A Level results.

The overall A-E or equivalent pass rate was 99 per cent. The combined pass rate for all A level and equivalent vocational qualifications was 36 per cent A*-A, 59 per cent A*-B, and 84 per cent A*-C. For A Level only, 45 per cent of all Year 13 were graded A*- B and 76 per cent were awarded A*-C.

Pupils at Hampton College

Head of School, John Gilligan, said: “We are thrilled with the achievements of our year 13 students.

“Their hard work and dedication has been rewarded with a tremendous set of qualifications.

“Our results have surpassed our 2017 results which, at the time, were our best ever and, as a result, the vast majority of students are now going on to their first choice destination.

“We pride ourselves at Hampton College on extremely positive and constructive partnerships between students and staff and the results have, once again, paid dividends.

“Sixth Form study is a young person’s passport to the next stage of their lives: we wish all of our Year 13 leavers well as they progress to university, college, apprenticeships or employment.”

Top performers included Lauryn Philips, who achieved A*AAAB and will go on to study Psychology at the University of York and

Sara Bean, who achieved AAA at A level and now takes up her place at University of Sheffield to study English Literature.

Other significant achievements include Maja Kaszuba A*ABB, Mathew Conroy A*ABB and Coda Heap A*AB.

Other top university destinations for Hampton students this year include Queen Mary, Aston and Loughborough.

A number of students who completed Level 3 BTEC courses achieved a complete set of distinction star passes including Klaudia Kosowska and Amy Wysoczanski who both go on to Nottingham Trent University, Klaudia to study Law with Business and Amy to study Business Management and Marketing and Chelsea Smalley who has secured an Apprenticeship at a Law firm.