A LEVEL RESULTS: Arthur Mellows Village College in Peterborough

Teachers at Arthur Mellows Village College beamed with pride as youngsters opened their A Level results this morning.

A total of 22.5 per cent of examinations taken at the Glinton school being A* to A grades and 61 per cent achieving A*-B. Every single student passed their A Levels.

Arthur Mellows Village College

Mike Sandeman, Head of College said “We are so very proud of all of our Year 13 students. The results are testament to the commitment and character of our students and a real tribute to the College staff who have worked tirelessly to support the students in achieving these fantastic outcomes.

“The high standard of grades achieved means that our students have once again not only been successful in gaining places at University but have also ensured they can all follow their high aspirations for their future career paths.”

Top performers included Jagdeep Dhesi (A*A*A), Miles Throne (A*AA), Charlie Crouch (A*AA), Jezebel Hillier (A*AB), Eli Lawson-Adamah (A*AAB), Molly Jackson (A*A*C), Joshua Knight (A*AB), Sofia Potesta-Elliott (A*AB), Laura Reilly (A*AB), Joshua Warden (A*AB), Jessica Snape

(AAA), Bethan Gilligan (AAA) and Maria Cameron (AAA). The Heads of Sixth Form Kate Griggs and Emma Kavanagh are so proud of their students who have secured places at University to study a range of subjects including Medicine, Law, Mathematics and Psychology.

Mr Sandeman added: “Many other students also gained very impressive results, which brings a successful conclusion to their education at Arthur Mellows Village College. The College is really pleased with the excellent results which once again demonstrate the tremendous commitment from every student and the College staff who have helped steer everyone to such resounding success. I would like to say a personal well done to everyone for their hard work.”