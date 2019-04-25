Eclectic Ballroom taking their groove to a new Peterborough venue

Peterborough music-makers Eclectic Ballroom have set about bringing a festival groove to a new venue - The Dog House Cocktail Bar - starting tomorrow.

The duo (Jim Norton and Zed Malik ) will be joined in coming months by highly successful events Periodic and Loaded as they plan to make The Dog House - upstairs at the When Polly Met Fergie restaurant in Westgate Arcade - a real destination for music lovers on Fridays and Saturdays.

Jim and Zed have been putting on events around the country for over 10 years, working at some of the brightest progressive venues in the region and being involved in major festivals such as Glastonbury.

It’s this latter experience which they plan to call upon to make The Dog House a destination venue at the weekends.

The guys are planning to bring a host of DJs such as A skillz/Krafty Kutts and expanding Jazz offerings from Latino to traditional, to the venue.

Friday Nights will have more variety in styles of music on offer teaming up with Under The Influence (May 10)from 9 pm, followed by Signal (May 17), which is a a collaboration between Ziggy(The Gangsters), Jim (Eclectic Ballroom, All That’s Jazz) dropping Roots & Reggae. All That’s Jazz will take place on the first and last Fridays of the month.

Saturday Nights will have more of an eclectic festival feel to it starting with live acoustic music from 6.30pm, Live jazz performances from 7.30pm and 10pm till late, Eclectic Ballroom, Periodic and Loaded will be sharing the honours. So, starting May 11, Saturday will have music from 6.30 pm until 2 am.

Kicking things off on Friday (26th), All That’s Jazz will be bringing out the funkier side of jazz - so you can expect tracks from Roy Ayers to Beastie Boys. It’s free entry and open until late.

Also coming up:

May 2019

Friday 3rd All that’s Jazz 9 pm till late free entry, The funkier side of Jazz

Friday 10th Under the Influence, independent event £4 charge on the door, 9 pm till late. Northern soul, ska, jazz, Jelly Roll Djs. T

Friday 17th Signal independent, Root/ska/reggae charging £5 on the door. 9 pm till late

Friday 24th All That’s Jazz - free entry

Friday 31st All That’s jazz - free entry

Saturdays from 7pm.

Saturday 4th Live Jazz TBA

Saturday 11th 7.30 pm - 9.30 pm Live Jazz; 10 pm till 2 am Eclectic Ballroom. Disco, funk,soul. Free entry - 9pm till late

Saturday 18th 7.30 pm - 9.30 pm Live Jazz; 10 pm to 2 am Loaded indie dance . Free entry, 9pm till late

Saturday 25th 7.30pm till 9.30pm Live Jazz ; 10pm - 2am Eclectic Ballroom - Disco, funk,soul. Free entry - 9pm till late