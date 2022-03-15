Drivers warned of delays as A14 lorry fire causes traffic problems in Peterborough area

The lorry fire on the A14. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue

Highways England said this morning that the A14 is closed in both directions between Junction 22 (Peterborough) and Junction 23 (A1198) due to a vehicle fire.

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue said on social media: “Crews have been tackling a lorry fire on the A14 Eastbound near Brampton since the early hours. The road is likely to be closed for much of the day, so please avoid the area.”

Diversions are in place taking drivers on to the A1 causing queues in some areas and the A605 was reported to be experiencing queues at its junction with the A1 near Peterborough as drivers sought alternative routes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lorry fire on the A14. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue

Highways England said the following diversion routes are in place:

Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs if heading eastbound.

Eastbound:

Follow the solid diamond symbol from the A14, J21 Brampton Hut Interchange

The lorry fire on the A14. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue

Take the exit slip road onto the A1 north to Alconbury Interchange.

Exit the A1 north at the Alconbury Interchange taking the second exit at the first and the first exit at the second roundabout to access the B1043 northbound.

Continue on the B1043 north and at the next roundabout take the second exit onto the B1043 Rusts Lane Link Road.Proceed northeast on the B1043 and re-join the A1 (M) at Junction 13 southbound.

Continue on the A1 (M) southbound and merge onto the A14 south to Spittals Interchange.

Continue on the A14 south and re-join the A14 at J23 Spittals Interchange.

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs if heading westbound.

Westbound:

Follow the hollow triangle symbol from the A14, J23 (Spittals Interchange)

Take the third exit slip road onto the A14 North.Continue on the A14 northbound to Junction 13. At A1 (M) J13 take the exit slip road onto the B1043, Rust Lane Link Road towards Alconbury.

At the next roundabout take the first exit and proceed south on the B1043, to the Alconbury Interchange and then take the entry slip for the A1 south.

Continue on the A1 south and take the entry slip onto the Brampton Hut Interchange, J21, to re-join the A14.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.