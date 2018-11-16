Drivers warned of A14 closures in Cambridgeshire this weekend

Drivers planning on using the A14 in Cambridgeshire this weekend are being warned of a road closure lasting all weekend.

The road will be closed from 2am tomorrow (Saturday) until 9am on Monday between Junction 26 at St Ives and Junction 29 at Bar Hill.

The closure is being put in place to allow the demolition of the old bridge at Swavesey.

During the closure, drivers will be diverted to take the A1198 and then the A428 when heading eastbound, and follow this route in reverse when heading westbound.

The demolition works are part of the ongoing project to turn the A14 into a motorway.