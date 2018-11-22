Drivers pimp up their plates at sale

A driver is aiming to prove they are the boss of the road - by splashing out £16,000 on a new number plate.

A three day auction of personalised plates started at The Haycock Hotel in Wasford yesterday - with one of the first number plates under the hammer CEO 805S (CEO BOSS) going under the hammer for £16,000.

There will be more than 1,200 numbers on offer to buyers before the end of Friday - and bidders have already shelled out eye watering figures for the prized plates.

Another of the early lots was - ARM 88N - which fetched £12,200 - despite a reserve of just £300. A driver with a devilish side splashed out £10,500 for 666 AR, while 400 AM sold for £10,300.

Jody Davies, DVLA Personalised Registrations’ Senior Sales Manager said: “Our research has revealed in the past that a large number of personalised registrations are bought as gifts and, with Christmas fast approaching, buying a personalised registration for a loved one could be a solution to that annual conundrum we all face as to what to buy a loved one.”

As with every DVLA auction, there’s a whole host of personalised registrations related to popular names including EMM 45S (£300 reserve price), CO17 EEN (£400), JOE 2S (£350), RH14 ANA (£400) and TE11 RRY (£400).

Petrolheads can also get a special plate for their pride and joy - FER 182S (£250) which would perfectly sit on the latest Ferrari 812 Superfast while P911 HOT (£250) would be rather apt for a famed Porsche 911 and LAM 80W (£300) is aimed at Lamborghini owners. Morgan enthusiasts will be attracted to MOG 805S (£250).

Doors open to the auction at 8am today (November 22) and tomorrow (November 23.)

Yesterday saw plates beginning A-G being offered. Today will see plates H-O go under the hammer, and the final day will see plates P-Y being sold.