A driver has been taken to hospital after being rescued from a ditch on the A15.

Fire crews from Bourne, Market Deeping and Spalding were called out at after 1pm today (Monday) to the single vehicle crash near Thurlby where they rescued a man from a car.

Ambulance news

Lincolnshire Police, which also attended the incident, said the man was taken to hospital.

No further information is available at this time.