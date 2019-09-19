Driver rescued from car after A15 crash - delays for motorists

A driver was rescued from his car after a crash in Werrington this morning.
The two car collision was on the A15 at the Davids Lane roundabout.
Police were called to the scene at 8.30am this morning (Thursday).
A spokeswoman said one of the drivers “is believed to be injured and required cutting out of the vehicle by the fire service”.
She added: “One lane each side of the roundabout is closed while recovery takes place, however, traffic is flowing.”
RELATED: A15 in Peterborough blocked after crash