A driver had to be cut from their car after a collision on the Paston Parkway in Peterborough during the rush hour on Tuesday, February 28.

Emergency services were called to the incident, which happened between Dogsthorpe and Paston, at 5.25pm.

There were reports drivers stick in the queue turned round and drove the wrong way round the parkway to avoid delays.

Crews had to cut one person out of their car following the collision

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Tuesday (28) at 5.25pm a crew from Stanground and a crew from Dogsthorpe were called to a road traffic collision on Paston Parkway, Peterborough.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment release one casualty from their vehicle, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

“The crew returned to their station by 6.20pm.”

No further information has been given about injuries suffered.