Drink driver banned after causing power cut in crash

A man who caused a power cut when he crashed while drink driving has been banned from the roads.

Aaron Turley (21) was more than twice the legal limit when he crashed his Suzuki Splash on Werrington Bridge Road on January 9, taking down powerlines in the collision.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) where he pleaded guilty to drink driving. Giles Beaumont, prosecuting told the court the crash happened at 3am, after Turley had been out with colleagues, drinking wine and beer. Turley gave a reading of 75mg of alcohol i n 100ml of breath.

Martin Newton, defending, said Turley would lose his job as a field service engineer as a result of the ban.

District Judge Ken Sheraton banned Turley, of High Street, Blackwood, Caerphilly, Wales for 20 months, and ordered him to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.